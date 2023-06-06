Saudi Arabia’s Home Fragrances Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase | Zohoor Alreef, Saudi Arabia

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Saudi Arabia’s Home Fragrances Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Saudi Arabia’s Home Fragrances Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Rezaroma (Reza Hygiene), Johnson Saudi co. Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (Arabia) FZE (RB), Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia, Ajmal International Trading Co. (LLC), The Fragrance Kitchen, ALREHAB perfumes, Zohoor Alreef, Saudi Arabia, Mushir Alam Perfume Industry, Henkel Jebel Ali FZCO, Kelvin Natural Mint Pvt. Ltd., AJWA Group, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Saudi Arabia home fragrances market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Rising internet use coupled with the growing e-commerce sector led Saudi Arabia’s home fragrance market to expand.

The internet has a significant impact on raising consumer awareness of fragrance items. A substantial portion of employment is held by young people, which is expected to have a favorable effect on growth as they are the population who uses the internet most and can get aware of the fragrance product through the internet and have the capacity to buy them. Saudi Arabia boasts the most active population of users on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. Furthermore, major players are promoting their recently announced products on these channels. Also, E-commerce websites provide several benefits, including a large selection of products, the ability to compare products, electronic payment, and home delivery, thus increasing the demand for home fragrance products in Saudi Arabia.

Rising disposable incomes support the growth of the Saudi Arabia home fragrances market

The expansion of home fragrance market is expanding as consumer disposable income has significantly increased. A significant portion of employment is held by young people, thereby increasing the number of young people going for luxury products for their homes too. As individuals are actively moving toward a modern, luxurious life, the market for home fragrances is growing at a lucrative rate. Increasing occurrences of stress and anxiety brought on by hectic schedules and demanding work environments further support and create the demand for home fragrance products. To make the home and office environment stress-free, thereby contributing to the market’s expansion of Saudi Arabia’s home fragrances market in upcoming years.

Effects of the components (phthalates, paraffin, etc.) in house fragrances are restraining Saudi Arabia’s home fragrance market expansion.

One of the factors that will restrain the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period is the unfavorable effects of the components in house fragrances. Endocrine and reproductive issues can raise the risk of exposure to toxic substances like the phthalates found in house perfumes. Additionally, the frequent release of toxins and parrafin by scented candles and essential oils can further harm the liver, kidneys, and nervous system, resulting in significant health problems like hormonal imbalances, behavioral disorders, and learning disabilities. The market’s expansion will also be constrained throughout the projected period by additional factors like difficulty sourcing products and the threat of fake goods.

The online segment is expected to grow faster amidst the Saudi Arabian home fragrance market.

In terms of distribution channels, the online category is expected to grow faster in the Saudi Arabian fragrance market during the forecast period. Owing to the rising E-commerce trend, E-commerce websites provide many benefits, including a large selection of products, the ability to compare products, electronic payment, and home delivery. During the projected period, the offline distribution channel will also maintain its leadership in the home fragrance market, which now holds the most significant market share. The sale of home fragrance goods through specialty shops and other retail outlets increases market competitiveness. In order to increase sales via offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience, vendors are also turning to the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy. Adopting these tactics will assist vendors in expanding and growing their market shares.

Segment-

BY PRODUCT TYPE (ROOM SPRAYS, SACHETS, ELECTRIC AIR FRESHENERS, SCENTED CANDLES, SCENTED OIL/ ESSENTIAL OILS, AND OTHERS (REED DIFFUSERS, INCENSE STICKS, ETC.));

BY FRAGRANCES (LEMON, LAVENDER, JASMINE, ROSE, SANDALWOOD, VANILLA, OTHERS);

BY END-USER (HOME CARE, HEALTHCARE, HOSPITALITY, MUSEUMS, COMMERCIAL, OTHERS);

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (OFFLINE (SUPERMARKET/HYPERMARKETS, CONVENIENCE STORES, SPECIALTY STORES, AND OTHER OFFLINE RETAIL STORES) AND ONLINE)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

