United States Buy Now Pay Later Market Size Predicted to Generate Huge Revenues in the Future | Sezzle, Klarna Bank AB

Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Sezzle, Klarna Bank AB, Afterpay, Laybuy Group Holdings Limited, PayPal, Perpay, Quadpay, Splitit, Payl8r], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 27.5%, by the end of 2028.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Growing Redesigning of Products by Leading BNPL Companies

As competition in the US BNPL market heats up, providers are innovating with their product offerings to provide more flexibility and gain traction with consumers. IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics, among others, are expected to be among the first merchants to offer the service. Aside from subscription payments, the company is allowing its offering to be used for preordered items, with the consumer able to pay in four installments once the product is shipped. As of November 2021, Afterpay had partnered with 100,000 retailers and had nearly 10.5 million active users on its platform in North America.

Rising Partnerships between US BNPL Firms and Retailers to Boost In-Store Sales

Firms are forming strategic alliances with more retailers to increase the total volume and transaction value of BNPL purchases. These strategic alliances also enable consumers to use the payment method at more online and offline stores across the country. Afterpay will enter into a strategic partnership with Belk, the Southeastern regional department store, in December 2021. Belk will allow both online and in-store customers to pay for their purchases using the Afterpay BNPL payment method as part of the collaboration. Belk has also reported a 50% increase in average order values for customers who use the payment method since its partnership with Afterpay.

Challenge: Consumer Illiteracy in Developing and Impoverished Regions

In poor and underdeveloped regions, the idea of “buy now, pay later” is not as popular. The buy now pay later platforms are being heavily promoted by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations, but only in developed regions. To promote buy now pay later, the governments of developing and impoverished areas must launch advertising campaigns. Therefore, a major obstacle to the market’s expansion is the lack of consumer awareness in developing and undeveloped regions.

Segmental Coverage

United States Buy Now Pay Later Market – By Channel

The Buy Now Pay Later Market in the United States is classified into three channels: online, point-of-sale, and others. Among these, the online segment has the largest share of the Buy Now Pay Later market in the United States. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the use of online sales channels is rapidly expanding. As a result, the concept of “buy now, pay later” is popular in the online world. Monthly installments are available through buy now pay later options, allowing for practical purchases over time. Furthermore, the offline segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period (2022-2028). Giving point of sale (POS) purchase now pay later financing options is a priority for many businesses across the country to improve customer experience and satisfaction.

Segment-

BY CHANNEL (ONLINE, POINT-OF-SALE, AND OTHERS),

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE (LARGE ENTERPRISE, SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES),

BY END-USER (CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, FASHION & GARMENT, HEALTHCARE, LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT, RETAIL, AND OTHERS)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

