Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth to Fuel Lucrative Revenues in the Future | KORRES S.A, Avon Products

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Organic Personal Care Products Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide "Organic Personal Care Products Market" industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Weleda AG, Loreal SA, Burts Bees, Arbonne International, LLC, KORRES S.A, Avon Products, Inc, Bare Essentials Beauty, Coty Inc., AVEENO], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Organic Personal Care Products Market was worth USD 21.45 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, earning revenues of around USD 41.03 billion by the end of 2028.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Changing Consumer Behaviour and Rising Purchasing Power in Developing Nations

Increasing urbanization, the number of working women, changing lifestyles, and rising hygiene and skin care awareness are some of the major factors driving the market for personal care ingredients. The need for personal care products has increased along with awareness of hygiene and personal health. The demand for ingredients for personal care products has increased as a result of the increased production of skin care and hair care products. Most developing nations, particularly China, Brazil, and India, have seen a significant change in consumer lifestyle. Rising income and purchasing power support the development. These elements have raised the need for components in personal care products in these nations. Health, hygiene, and beauty-related awareness has been growing over time. For instance, high-end skin and hair care products that were previously only utilized in cities are now quickly gaining traction in India and China’s rural areas. The cosmetics and personal care business is being driven by this change in consumption habits.

Demand for Sustainable and Biobased Goods is Increasing Globally

Petrochemicals used to make personal care compounds cause carbon emissions and dangerous byproducts. As a result, many forms of environmentally friendly and non-hazardous ingredients are being produced. As a result, enzymes that can create bio-based solutions have been produced. Bio-based goods are capable of being developed to satisfy a variety of customer requests in addition to having fewer carbon footprints. Outstanding cleaning and wetting qualities, as well as multipurpose capabilities, are only a few of the improved properties. The creation of novel products as a result of rising consumer awareness of biodegradable goods is anticipated to lead to market expansion potential.

Challenge: Slow Results of Organic Personal Care Products

The same as any other product, organic cosmetics have drawbacks. Its slowness to act is its first drawback. Organic cosmetics do indeed take longer to work than conventional ones. Additionally, allergic responses might be brought on by some natural items. The organic substance must next be tested on a tiny area of skin before being applied more broadly. Essential oils that trigger skin responses are typically to blame for this reaction. Organic cosmetics frequently have a “monotonic” scent because they don’t include chemicals.

Segmental Coverage

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market – By Region

Geographically, the Global Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America holds the largest market share for organic personal care and cosmetic goods worldwide. Due to the high level of health consciousness among consumers in the United States, organic personal care and cosmetics products have long been well-liked. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2028). The personal care products market in Asia-Pacific has enormous potential. Due to consumers’ growing preference for goods that are scientifically confirmed to be organic and include natural ingredients, the market experienced significant demand. The demand for organic personal care products in the area is being driven by an aging population, rising disposable income, and an increase in the number of women in the workforce. The largest market for organic personal care goods is China. Over the past few years, it has been growing quickly. The Asia-Pacific market is being driven by rapidly shifting lifestyles and rising awareness of beauty and wellness.

BY PRODUCT TYPE (HAIR CARE, SKIN CARE, LIP CARE, ORAL CARE, MENS GROOMING),

BY CUSTOMER (MEN AND WOMEN),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (HYPERMARKET, E-COMMERCE, RETAIL STORES, HEALTH AND BEAUTY STORE, DIRECT SELLING, CONVENIENCE STORE, DEPARTMENTAL STORE, AND OTHERS),

BY REGION (NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, THE ASIA PACIFIC, LATIN AMERICA, THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

