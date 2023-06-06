Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future | Anicom Holdings, Agria

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Anicom Holdings, Agria, Pet Insurance Australia, Rakuten, Ipet Insurance, More Than, Trupanion, Petplan, ASPCA], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR310

Report Ocean, revealed that the Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market was worth USD 940.6 million in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, earning revenues of around USD 1689.3 million by the end of 2028.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Increasing Chronic Conditions in Pets are driving Pet Insurance Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases in pets has increased significantly in recent years. As a result, the increase in the prevalence of various chronic conditions in pet animals is the primary factor driving growth in the chronic condition segment. Canine cancer cases more than doubled between 2006-07 and 2016-17, according to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). Along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets, the growing number of pet owners seeking pet insurance is a major factor driving the Asia Pacific pet insurance market. For instance, it was discovered that whereas there were just 5,000 pet insurance clients in China between 2015 and 2018, there are today 1,60,000 pet insurance clients in the nation, according to a 2019 article headlined “China’s pet insurance business sees promising future.”

Surging Demand for Financial Security as Uncertainty Grows

The demand for quality veterinary accidents only is increasing as the number of pets increases, driving up the cost of veterinary accidents. As a result, the demand for pet insurance is increasing. Furthermore, the policy includes coverage for blood tests, urinalysis, x-rays, MRIs, labwork, CT scans, and ultrasounds, as well as outpatient, specialty, and emergency care procedures, as well as hospitalization and surgery. Furthermore, as medical costs rise, pet owners can obtain an extended accident and illness package that goes beyond the initial coverage of accidental road accidents and poisonings, as well as a variety of illnesses. In addition, in response to changing customer demand, pet insurance companies are offering customized policies such as multi-pet insurance and many others. They concentrate on packages based on pet lifetime and incident. Furthermore, as the number of pet owners grows, many insurers are introducing new pet insurance, which is driving the market growth.

Restraints

APAC has Lax Pet Safety Regulations

During the forecast period, the pet insurance market will face challenges due to low adoption in developing countries. APAC countries such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines do not have such stringent pet safety regulations. These countries’ governments are primarily concerned with the safety of endangered species. This disregard for pet safety discourages pet owners from keeping pets or purchasing pet insurance. This results in restraining the growth of the Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market.

Segmental Coverage

The market for Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance by Policy Coverage

The Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market is divided into four categories based on policy coverage: accident only, accident and illness, chronic conditions only, and others. The Accident & Illness segment has the largest market share of these. The accident and illness policy, among other things, covers treatments for poisoning, allergies, urinary tract infections, surgeries, hospitalizations, and broken bones. As a result, the comprehensiveness of such policies is a critical growth factor that attracts a large number of pet owners. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer will drive segment growth. During the forecast period, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market (2022-2028).

Get a Request Sample Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR310

Segment-

BY ANIMAL (DOG, CAT, AND OTHER),

BY POLICY COVERAGE (ACCIDENT ONLY, ACCIDENT & ILLNESS, CHRONIC CONDITIONS ONLY, AND OTHER),

BY PROVIDER (PUBLIC AND PRIVATE),

BY COUNTRY (CHINA, INDIA, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, REST OF ASIA PACIFIC)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR310 About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Monitoring market

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Equipment market

Colorectal Procedure market

Diagnostic Labs market

Micro-Surgical Robot market