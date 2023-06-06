Cultured Meat Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Finless Foods, Avant Meats Company Limited

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Cultured Meat Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Memphis Meats (US), SuperMeat (Israel), Aleph Farms Ltd (Israel), Future Meat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Finless Foods Inc. (US), Avant Meats Company Limited (China), Higher Steaks (UK), Seafuture Sustainable Biotech (Canada), Shiok Meats (Singapore), Lab farm Foods (US), Balletic Foods (US), Mission Barns (US), Meatable (Netherlands), MosaMeat BV, Redefine Meat], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Cultured Meat Market was worth USD 138.4 million in the year 2022. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.8%, earning revenue of around USD 321.94 million by the end of 2028

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Furthermore, Global Cultured Meat market is one of the most emerging markets that is growing continuously owing to the fast advantages and integration of new technologies like tissue engineering techniques, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and others. However, some consumers consider that slaughtered meat is healthier and more original than lab-grown meat, which is the main restraining factor of the market. In addition, cultured meat is a new concept, and many people are not aware of it, thus, consumers fear buying cultured meat instead of traditional meat which is largely available in the market. Moreover, some consumers are more concerned about the freshness of the product and they prefer fresh as well as natural slaughtered meat, which in turn declines the growth of the Global Cultured Meat Market. Moreover, in western countries cultured meat products in general, are gaining huge popularity among some consumers who are more concerned about animal welfare. Cultured Meat Nuggets have already made carved a niche for themselves in the market due to changing lifestyles of consumers. With increasing launches of different other cultured meat products, the market is anticipated to proliferate during the forecast period (2023-2028) around the globe.

Based on Distributional Channel, the Global Cultured Meat Market is fragmented into Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others. The Online Retail segment dominates the market as the demand for meat is increasing continuously, the rapidly growing Online Retail business is increasing the sales and availability of Cultured meat Sausages, Burgers, Nuggets, Meatballs, Hotdogs, and others as well as a variety of cultured meat products are available in Online shopping, thereby, fueling the growth of the Global Cultured Meat market during the forecast period. Based on End-User, the Global Cultured Meat market is fragmented into Food Services and households. The Food Service segment accounts to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the major consumers of cultured meat associated with the food service industry. The food-service industry includes hotels, fast food restaurants, caterers, and others, which fuel the demand and growth of the Global Cultured Meat Market.

Geographically, the Global Cultured Meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the growing urbanization, rising purchasing power, expanding research and development activities, technological advancements, and availability of various international players across the region. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 impacted negatively the growth of the Global Cultured Meat Market. Initially, the sales declined due to many productions being halted during the complete lockdown. However, now in the post-pandemic period the demand for cultured meat is set to increase owing to its similar properties to traditional meat but without sacrificing an animal and so the Global Cultured Meat Market is to recover from the slump during the forecast period. Moreover, people are more concerned about meat allergies, and the spread of viruses from animals, thereby, fueling the demand for lab-grown meat and increasing the growth of the Global Cultured Meat market during the forecast period.

Segment-

BY PRODUCT (POULTRY, BEEF, DUCK, SEAFOOD, PORK, AND OTHERS),

BY APPLICATION (SAUSAGES, BURGERS, NUGGETS, MEATBALLS, HOTDOGS, AND OTHERS),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (ONLINE RETAIL, CONVENIENCE STORES, SPECIALTY STORES, SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, AND OTHERS),

BY END USER (FOOD SERVICES, AND HOUSEHOLD)

BY REGION (NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC), LATIN AMERICA (LATAM), MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA (MEA)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

