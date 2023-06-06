United States Energy Drink Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2031

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the United States Energy Drink Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “United States Energy Drink Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[PepsiCo Inc., Nor-Cal Beverage Co. Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., National Beverage Corp., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Arizona Beverages, Red Bull GmbH, Amway Corp], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the United States energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022 – 2028

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Rising Launches Of New Products Is Presenting Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The United States Energy Drink Market

With the increasing demand for energy drinks in the United States, the companies are launching new products to exploit the market opportunities. The brands are launching new products with different flavors and ingredients to attract consumers. For instance, PepsiCo recently launched a new kind of energy drink called Rockstar Unplugged Energy Drink with sugar-free, calorie-free beverage along with hemp seed oil and B vitamins. Such product launches are providing new opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Popularity Of Online Sales Channels Is Driving The United States Energy Drink Market

The demand for energy drinks is witnessing significant growth through online stores such as Drizly, Amazon.com, My American Market, etc. This is presenting new growth opportunities for the United States energy drink market. The restrictions on the distribution channel and shortage of products in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets during the pandemic period prompted the consumers to shift towards online stores. Online stores are becoming hugely popular among the younger demographic, due to which the market is projected to grow during the forecast period.

United States Energy Drink Market – By Packaging Type

Based on packaging type, the United States energy drink market is segmented into bottles and cans. The cans segment accounts for the largest share in the United States energy drink market. Most energy drinks are carbonated, due to which cans are preferred since they are airtight, preserving their fizz. Moreover, cans are also made of aluminum, which makes the packaging light-weighted and convenient. This packaging type is also easy to recycle and saves energy since reusing recycled metals saves as much as 95% of the energy needed to make cans from virgin ores.

Segment-

BY PACKAGING TYPE (BOTTLES, CANS),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, SPECIALTY STORES, CONVENIENCE STORES, ONLINE RETAIL STORES, OTHERS)

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Energy Drink Market

The United States energy drinks market registered significant growth over the COVID-19 pandemic period. The lockdown imposed by the country to curb the virus spread impeded people to stay indoors only and work from their homes. This negatively impacted their physical and mental health and people started witnessing frequent fatigue. The fitness clubs and gyms were also closed down. In all these situations, the health consciousness among people increased and the demand for energy and health products spiked among consumers to deal with severe burnouts and lethargy. This provided significant growth opportunities to the United States energy drink market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

