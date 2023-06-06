India Footwear Market Size Outlook, Supportive Judgments | Adidas India Marketing Pvt Ltd., Bata India Ltd

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the India Footwear Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Adidas India Marketing Pvt Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Khadim India Ltd., Liberty Shoes Ltd., Lakhani Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Mirza International Ltd. (Red Tape), Puma Sports India Pvt. Ltd., Superhouse Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Veekesy Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India footwear market was worth USD 11.7 billion in the year 2021. The India footwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70%, earning revenue of around USD 25.5 billion by the end of 2022.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Constant Launches of New and Trendy Products is Propelling the India Footwear Market Growth

Fashion footwear has emerged as a crucial accessory for a specific look in both formal and informal attires. Almost all the footwear brands are continuously launching new products with diverse designs, patterns, and types due to the constantly converting style developments. One of the predominant elements driving the global footwear marketplace is the availability of footwear designs to fit any event or outfit. For instance, Bridal Sneaker Shoes are gaining huge popularity in the Indian market among brides who are looking for both beauty and comfort.

Increasing Popularity of Online Sales Channels is Driving the India Footwear Market

The India footwear market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, and others, based on the distribution channel. The independent retail store’s segment accounts for the largest market share because of the availability of a wide range of products and they allow the customers to try their products on before purchase. The online store segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of consumer goods platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, TataCliq, etc., among Indian buyers.

India Footwear Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the India footwear market is segmented into males and females. The female segment accounts for the largest market share. The wide variety of footwear types available for women such as pumps, loafers, wedges, canvas shoes, etc., acts as a major driving factor for the market growth. Footwear brands constantly launch new products keeping tempo with modern fashion trends to target this consumer base. The male segment also covers a substantial market share and has a high demand for sports shoes.

India Footwear Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India footwear market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. North India dominates the India footwear market owing to both high consumption and production of footwear in states like Uttar Pradesh. Agra is emerging as the largest footwear production center in the country, contributing to around 65% of the total domestic consumption as well as a whopping 28% of the total footwear export from India, as reported by the Times Of India.

Segment-

BY TYPE (ATHLETIC AND NON-ATHLETIC),

BY MATERIAL (RUBBER, LEATHER, AND PLASTIC),

BY END-USER (MALE, FEMALE),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (ONLINE STORES, SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS, INDEPENDENT RETAIL STORES AND OTHERS),

BY REGION (NORTH INDIA, SOUTH INDIA, EAST INDIA, WEST INDIA)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

