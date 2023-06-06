Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market Size To Witness Huge Growth By 2031 | Allianz SE, Bupa Arabia

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), Al Rajhi Takaful Insurance, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co, Travel Guard, Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF), Allianz SE, Bupa Arabia, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Arabian Cooperative, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co, Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co SJSC], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Launch Of Insurance Plans Covering Covid-19 Infection Risk Is Presenting Growth Opportunities To The Market

Post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the travel insurance providers are now including coronavirus infection risks in their insurance product. These products provide coverage to its customers traveling abroad to ensure smooth access to appropriate healthcare by insureds who are infected with COVID-19 during their travel abroad. The Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has already provided approval to these insurance products that include benefits to cover Coronavirus. This is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market.

High Cost Of Medical Treatment Overseas Is Driving The Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi travelers may experience some unforeseen or unfortunate events such as accidents or episodes of chronic illnesses during their domestic or overseas trips. This may increase a financial burden during the tour, especially if they are traveling to the United States since it has the most expensive healthcare system in the world. A visit to a medical consultation or general practitioner may cost hundreds of dollars. A stay at the hospital may further burden the finances. Therefore, travelers are being advised to opt for travel insurances, which is driving the overall market growth.

Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is segmented into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators. The insurance intermediaries account for the largest market share. Individual agents, corporate agents, including banks and brokers come under this segment. Most insurance seekers, especially first-timers, often look for the safest option to buy travel insurance that has higher chances of claims. Therefore, they generally opt for these insurance intermediaries, which drives its market growth.

Segment-

BY INSURANCE COVER (SINGLE-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE, ANNUAL MULTI-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE, LONG-STAY TRAVEL INSURANCE),

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (INSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES, INSURANCE COMPANIES, BANKS, INSURANCE BROKERS, INSURANCE AGGREGATORS),

BY END USER (SENIOR CITIZENS, EDUCATION TRAVELERS, BUSINESS TRAVELERS, FAMILY TRAVELERS, OTHERS)

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi Arabia travel insurance market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is because the travel and tourism sector is the worst affected industry in the country. The citizens were advised to postpone and cancel their travel plans, both domestic and international. The airports were closed for foreign visitors as well of the risk of COVID-19 transmission. All business and religious trips were also barred during this period to prevent the chances of community spread. This resulted in a significant decline in the demand for travel insurance among Saudi citizens, incurring huge losses to travel insurance companies and providers.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

