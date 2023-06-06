United States Business Travel Insurance Market Size: Key Tactics By Companies To Consolidate Presence | Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the United States Business Travel Insurance Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “United States Business Travel Insurance Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc., American International Group, Inc., Chubb Ltd., CSA Travel Protection, MetLife, Inc, Allianz SE], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the United States business travel insurance market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2022-2028

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Launch Of Insurance Plans Covering Covid-19 Infection Risk is Presenting Growth Opportunities

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate travel insurance firms are increasing including coronavirus infection risks in their policies. These plans give coverage to its clients going overseas, ensuring that insureds who become infected with COVID-19 while traveling abroad have easy access to necessary healthcare. These insurance policies that contain benefits to cover Coronavirus have received regulatory approval as well. This is expected to provide attractive development prospects for the business travel insurance industry in the United States.

Flourishing International Trade and Expansion Manufacturing Units in Developing Economies is Driving Market Growth

The United States is among the fastest-growing countries in terms of business and trade. Multinational corporations along with the government make various investments in other countries to establish and expand their business. They also set up production plants in emerging economies. This prompts the high-level employees or business personnel to make visits to these countries for monthly or yearly evaluation and oversee market insights and prospects, which is driving its market growth.

United States Business Travel Insurance Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the United States business travel insurance market is segmented into banks, insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, insurance brokers, insurance trade, insurance aggregator, and others. The insurance intermediaries account for the largest market share in the United States business travel insurance market. This category includes individual and corporate agents, as well as banks and brokers. Most people looking for travel insurance, especially first-timers, look for the safest choice with the best possibility of making a claim. As a result, they frequently choose these insurance middlemen, resulting in market expansion.

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

