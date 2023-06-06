Ophthalmic Devices Market Revenue Forecast Points to a Lucrative Future | Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Canon

The Ophthalmic Devices Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2031 from 44.3 billion in 2022, with growth at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The comprehensive analysis of the Ophthalmic Devices Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Canon

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Clearlab SG PTE

EssilorLuxottica SA

Glaukos Corporation

Haag-Streit Holding

HEINE Optotechnik

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Lumenis

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Product, Vision Care, Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, and End Users. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Product

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

By Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

By Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

By End Users

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

