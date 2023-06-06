Smart Airport Market Braces for a Breakthrough in Revenue Generation | Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace

The Smart Airport Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Smart Airport Market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million by 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The comprehensive analysis of the Smart Airport Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

Adelte

Ascent Technology

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ansul

Cisco System

Collins Aerospace

Deerns Airport System Consultants

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems)

FB Technology

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Component, Infrastructure, Solutions, Application, Services, Airport Model, Airport Size, Airport Operation, and Region. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Component

Infrastructure

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



