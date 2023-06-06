Smart Airport Market Braces for a Breakthrough in Revenue Generation | Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace

The Smart Airport Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.
The Global Smart Airport Market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million by 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2031.
The comprehensive analysis of the Smart Airport Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.
List of Key Players
- Adelte
- Ascent Technology
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ansul
- Cisco System
- Collins Aerospace
- Deerns Airport System Consultants
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems)
- FB Technology
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.
With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Component, Infrastructure, Solutions, Application, Services, Airport Model, Airport Size, Airport Operation, and Region. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.
Segmentation Outline
By Component
- Infrastructure
- Solutions
- Applications
- Services
By Infrastructure
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-Gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Controls
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
By Solutions
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and
- Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Air Side
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
By Application
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
By Services
- Smart Transport & Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
By Airport Model
- Airport 2.0
- Airport 3.0
- Airport 4.0
By Airport Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Airport Operation
- Commercial Service Airports
- Cargo Service Airports
- General Aviation Airports
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
