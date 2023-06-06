Inoculants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2031 | Corteva, Novozymes

The recently published Inoculants market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Inoculants Market is valued approximately USD 808 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The microbial inoculants are also known as bioinoculants or soil inoculants that are used in agriculture to promote plant health with the help of rhizospheric or endophytic microbes. The inoculants have commendable application in improving plat nutrition and stimulates the growth of plant by enhancing plant hormone production. The market of inoculants market is expected to grow in the global time frame of COVID-19, as food sector has become an essential sector across the globe in the pandemic to feed large growing population with less costly foods. The market for Inoculants is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the rapid growth in agriculture sector.

In agriculture sector, it helps in enhancing the nutrition of plant and overcoming damages of the plants due to the hormonal imbalance. For instance: on November 2019, as per Statista, the revenue earned in agriculture sector across the globe in 2018 is USD 11 Million and expected to reach USD 74.5 Million till 2024. In addition, growing concerns for using fertilizers and pesticides robust the market growth over the forthcoming period. However, limited awareness regarding agriculture and silage inoculants is the factor hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Inoculants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the shift in the trend toward the adoption of organic and environment-friendly farming practices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in agriculture industry and environmental concerns related to the usage of fertilizers and pesticides would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inoculants Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corteva

BASF

Bayer

Novozymes

Verdesian Life Sciences

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

BrettYoung

Precision Laboratories, LLC

Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty. Ltd.

XiteBio Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Agriculture Inoculants

Silage Inoculants

By Microbes:

Bacterial

Fungal

Other sources

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Forage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

