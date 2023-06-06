Biofertilizers Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Novozymes A/S, Vegalab S.A

The recently published Biofertilizers market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Biofertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofertilizer consists of living microorganisms, which helps to increase the supply of nutrients in plants for further growth. When applied to seed, soil, or plants, these biofertilizers can correct the nitrogen level in the soil, hence, supporting proper plant growth. The global Biofertilizers market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries. But the government introduced plans and initiatives to ensure that soil nutrients are available to farmers during the upcoming rabi (summer-sown) season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India has constituted a team to prepare a road map in order to reforms and achieve higher growth in the fertilizer sector.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

The growth in the organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture, hazards of using chemical fertilizers and increase in the usage of biofertilizers in ranches and private farms are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion of global organic food sale in 2018. However, environmental and technological constraints and poor infrastructure & high initial investment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofertilizers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biofertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing acceptance of organic foods among consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Vegalab S.A

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.

T.Stanes & Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Carrier-based Biofertilizer

By Mode of Application:

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

