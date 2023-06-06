Hot Melt Adhesives Market Potential, Detailed Analysis and Strategic Recommendations 2023

The report titled Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market provides a comprehensive analysis 2023-2032. The global Hot Melt Adhesives market report by value, volume, products, applications, region, and so on. This market report provides an overview of key findings, trends and major insights of Hot Melt Adhesives Market report. Providing an instantaneous snapshot of its current state as well as recommendations. It provides forecasts and analyses for the global and regional Hot Melt Adhesives markets. In addition, it contains an accurate description of each section along with methodology used to gather data and conduct analysis.

Hot melt adhesives (commonly referred to as hot glue) are thermoplastic materials which are heated until liquid and applied as adhesive. Once solidified upon cooling, hot melt adhesives form an irrevocable bond between surfaces, making them popularly used across industries such as packaging, woodworking, product assembly and textiles.

Hot melt adhesives offer several advantages over their competitors, including fast setting times and strength as well as versatility when bonding different materials. Hot melt glue guns or industrial dispensing systems enable precise application in manufacturing processes.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

Henkel AG & Company

The 3M Company

American Chemicals Inc.

Worthen Industries Inc.

Ashland Inc.

DOW Corning Corporation

Evans Adhesives Corporation Limited

B. Fuller Company

Global hot melt adhesives market segmentation by type:

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polyolefin

Global hot melt adhesives market segmentation by end user:

Packaging Solutions

Construction

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

