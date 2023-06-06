Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 June 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has expanded its after-sales services to the electronics and technology supply chain to meet rising consumer expectations and the high-precision and reliability requirements of a global technology and smart consumer electronics brand.



The after-sales services encompass end-to-end delivery from repair, software upgrade and hardware replacement to payment and value-added services for mobile phones and tablets. KLN manages the 3,000 sq ft customer service centre dedicated to the brand, which contains service counters, workstations and an experienced team of repair specialists. The one-stop-shop approach shortens the service time frame to improve consumer satisfaction and enable the brand to gain a competitive advantage in the ever-changing communications market.



Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are currently managing a total of 20,000 sq ft of repair centre facilities for different renowned electronics and technology brands in Hong Kong. We understand that it is essential for consumers to have access to convenient and efficient support. Our dedicated technical experts are committed to offering fast in-store updates and high-quality repairs, ensuring that customers are able to have their devices back within the shortest possible time."



KLN has been providing regional distribution centre (RDC) solutions for a number of international brands in the electronics vertical, including return merchandise authorisation (RMA) service for a drone manufacturer, the installation of charging stations in commercial and residential properties for electric vehicle brands and components management for leading electronic component manufacturers, offering labelling, packaging, domestic distribution and export services.



Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



