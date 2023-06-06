Taiwan volunteer soldier describes his experience fighting for Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese volunteer soldier in Ukraine's foreign legion on Sunday (June 4) uploaded a detailed account of the realities of fighting in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The Taiwanese soldier, who goes by the handle "I don't know Mount Lushan" (不識廬山), has recently returned from duty in Ukraine and Sunday uploaded an extremely detailed thread with advice to would-be volunteers considering joining the fight. Topics he covered were the expenses, physical demands, necessary language skills, combat training needed, and the mentality one should possess.

The volunteer's post was generated in response to the many inquiries he received from readers about joining the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine (ILDU) and had the objective of helping the public fully comprehend the situation in Ukraine and "think twice before making a decision." That same day, Lai Cheney-wei (賴正瑋), a former chemistry professional and war analysis blogger in Taiwan, posted full English and Japanese language translations of the soldier's original Chinese post.

Financial cost

The soldier pointed out that major expenses include airfare, including a flight back home, as he pointed out that not everyone will make the cut for the legion. He then strongly advised that soldiers bring as much personal equipment as possible, including a helmet, undershirts, boots, scopes, gun accessories, flashlights, headphones, extra magazines, night vision goggles, and thermal imaging equipment.

He said his initial outlay of funds was NT$101,000 (US$3,300). All told, he estimated that he spent US$10,000 of his own money, with much of it spent on personal accessories and tactical gear.

Physical rigors

He wrote that the most important trait on the battlefield is "physical ability." He said that although combat training can be acquired in a short period of time, physical ability is "not a quick fix."

The soldier said that it would take "years of cultivation over a long period of time" to achieve the necessary physical strength and stamina. Without a basic level of physical fitness, a soldier can quickly become exhausted in full body armor and a filled backpack.

For example, he said that all the necessary body armor and equipment combined with weapons, ammunition, backpack, food, and water, will range between 30 kilograms and 60 kilograms.

During urban combat, the soldier stated that one may have to fight all day for up to 10 hours without rest and carry 30-60 kilograms while running and climbing over walls and windows. Just to get to a specified location may first require marching through "mud, forest, and ruins for several kilometers."

Language abilities

According to the soldier, the lingua franca of the legion is English and without a basic command of the language, it will be impossible to understand the mission and orders of officers. He said that even those who have had elite military training are considered useless if they cannot communicate with team members and superiors.

He said that people who are unable to even comprehend the English contract will not be accepted into the legion. There are some exceptions made if there is a large number of soldiers who speak the same foreign language, but because there are so few Mandarin speakers in the legion, English abilities are a must.

Combat skills

The soldier explained that beyond training with rifles, it is important to be versed in a wide variety of weapons, such as machine guns, mortars, and grenade launchers from "every corner of the world." For example, he listed the myriad of anti-armor weapons one will need to be familiar with such as Javelin, NLAW, AT4, C90, MATADOR, M72, RPG-7, and a plethora of the RPG series.

Other important skills include combat first aid, mapping, radio, single combat skills, marksmanship, and team tactics. He stated that the month of basic is only meant to familiarize recruits with weapons, teamwork building, and simple first aid, and that soldiers with previous military or battlefield experience will be less of a liability to fellow troops.

Mental attitude

The volunteer advised that the lack of sleep and intense physical exertion caused by long missions are taxing. Worse, the soldier warned that the life and death situations on the battlefield, shellshock from constant bombardments, and death of team members can easily "destroy a person's mind."

He said that even experienced soldiers can panic and lose their judgment and ability to fight due to fear. The veteran noted that his unit had a casualty rate of 50% and 20% of his teammates were killed in action.

According to the volunteer, his platoon was "annihilated twice" and he was the only member to come out unscathed. Furthermore, he observed that his unit did not fight in the "deadliest war zone."

There are also long periods of monotony when there is a stalemate. In such situations, soldiers may have to stay in trenches for extended periods of time.

He wrote that many who wanted to experience the excitement of war had their "enthusiasm extinguished." For those expecting a first-world military, he said "This is not a modern NATO army with strong logistics and support."

Far from a movie, he said it's all about "an infantryman struggling in the mud of the battlefield. All you have is full of chaos, dirt, sadness, exhaustion, pain, etc." He said that many experienced soldiers from the West would break down and quit due to the many hardships and, unlike Ukrainian soldiers, the legion's members are not protecting their homelands, and are therefore more prone to desertion.

Conclusion

He concluded that the purpose of this post was to provide readers with the ability to make a "comprehensive assessment of their own ability to think twice" before joining the legion. The volunteer said that it is important that the unprepared not join the legion and become a burden.

For those who wish to get involved in logistics, he said that this is handled by the Ukrainian military and they do not have a need for foreign nationals, unless they possess unique skills in the field. He also called on potential recruits to consider the possibility that they could become disabled from combat and pointed out that the Ukrainian government will be unlikely to provide any long-term support.

He stressed that the battlefield is not the place to achieve glory or become a hero, but rather is "only about hurting others and being hurt. In return, there is only endless pain and suffering." The soldier argued that the odds of losing are a great deal more than what can be gained.

The volunteer closed by saying, that war is only for people with high ideals and beliefs who are ready to dedicate themselves fully. For such individuals, "I only sincerely offer my respects and wish you good luck."

