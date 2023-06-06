Automated Guided Vehicle Market Comprehensive Assessment of Size, Revenue, and Key Player and Forecast

The “Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis” is a comprehensive and specialized analysis of the global market, with a focus on market trends and analyses. This study’s objective is to provide comprehensive market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography and a market overview of the global market.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle market was valued at 3,064.70 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 5,519.10 Mn by 2027, registering a compound annual growth of 10.3% over the forecast period (2022-2027). The report also provides market growth in terms of volume with a projection of 9.5.% CAGR by 2027.

The global market is anticipated to grow quickly during the anticipated timeframe. The study offers substantial data on key market trends and prospects, as well as the competitive landscape of the major companies.

List of Key Players

Balyo, Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation Gmbh, Elettric80 S.P.A., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Invia Robotics Inc., Kmh Fleet Solutions, Kollmorgen, Locus Robotics, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Scott., Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Toyota Industries Corporation and Swisslog Holding AG.

Segmentation Outline

By Product Type

Tow-Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

By Application

Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Others

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

By End-user Industry

Manufacturing Sector Automotive Electronics Pharmaceuticals FMCG Others

Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Questions Answered in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report are:

How big a market is there for the key players globally?

In the upcoming years, which regional market will take the lead?

Which segment category will experience quick expansion?

What potential for growth does the Global market hold in the years to come?

What potential future challenges will the global market face?

Which companies dominate the market?

What are the main trends that are promoting market expansion?

What are the primary trends that are positively affecting market growth?

