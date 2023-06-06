Taiwan, Slovakia ink 8 agreements in healthcare, technology, education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Slovakia on Tuesday (June 6) signed eight MOUs on cooperation during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The eight agreements include: bilateral cooperation in healthcare, bilateral cooperation in culture, an agreement on technical services and licenses, a joint research agreement on power devices, a joint research agreement on an EV hybrid module, and three on faculty management between Taiwan and Slovak universities.

The agreements were made possible through the Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation, which was established to create a mechanism for future bilateral exchanges and cooperation. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said he was “heartened that the third session of the Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation has achieved concrete results.” There have been more than 26 MOUs inked since the first session in 2021, he said.

Wu mentioned that there were ongoing discussions covering areas in trade, investment, and technology. Praising the economic cooperation commission, the foreign minister said he strongly believed it is “a big step forward for our bilateral relations and we will generate new momentum for growth.”

Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Peter Svec, who is currently leading a 26-member government delegation in Taiwan, said their visit, in addition to the negotiations at the third economic cooperation commission, “supports good relations between Slovakia and Taiwan.” It also facilitates further development in "bilateral economic cooperation, semiconductors, science, and research, supply chains (for the automotive industry), education and talent training,” he added.

Svec said Slovakia is eager to boost investment and joint projects with Taiwanese partners and is “ready to provide Taiwanese investors support and conditions for the activities and partnership.”

Speaking on the economic cooperation commission, Svec said, “It will determine the framework for further concrete cooperation and the willingness to create appropriate investment opportunities that will help both our economies.”

Taiwan-Slovakia bilateral relations have deepened in recent years. On May 5, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly. On May 30, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Roy Chun Lee (李淳) attended the Bratislava Forum hosted by the Slovakia think tank, GLOBSEC, and delivered a speech, reaffirming cooperation between like-minded countries in establishing a resilient global democratic network.