TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s semiconductor sector contributes to regional stability, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) said Tuesday (June 6).

While the company was working on projects in the United States, Japan, and potentially Germany, 90% of its production capacity would remain in Taiwan, Liu told a company investors’ meeting. Observers have expressed the fear that a smaller role for TSMC in Taiwan would make the country more vulnerable to an attack by China.

When discussing geopolitics, Liu referred to a decision by American investment firm Berkshire Hathaway to sell off its stock in TSMC due to fears by Chair and CEO Warren Buffett over the likelihood of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Liu said geopolitical issues were far greater than just one country or one company could influence, and that the supply of semiconductors from Taiwan was stable, the Liberty Times reported.

Company executives added that the country would remain the location for most of TSMC’s chip production, and especially of the most advanced versions. TSMC was expanding its local manufacture of 3nm semiconductors, while the 2nm and 1.4nm chips would only be made in Taiwan, CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said.