Eswatini pledges continued support for Taiwan at UN

Only ally in Africa requests help against climate change

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/06 15:49
Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku meets President Tsai Ing-wen Tuesday. 

Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku meets President Tsai Ing-wen Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (June 6) his country would continue to voice support at the United Nations for Taiwan’s bid to join international organizations.

Masuku arrived in Taiwan on Monday (June 5) for a visit which includes meetings with government members and Taiwanese investors in Eswatini. The landlocked nation in southern Africa is Taiwan’s only ally on the continent.

During his meeting with President Tsai at the Presidential Office on Tuesday morning, Masuku said Taiwan could make important contributions to the international community. Therefore, his country would continue to speak out in favor of Taipei joining multilateral organizations, global forums, and the UN structure, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Masuku expressed the hope for agricultural assistance from Taiwan to counter the destructive impact of climate change. He also thanked Taipei for helping out with healthcare, and National Cheng Kung University for having contributed to the drawing up of a disaster response manual.
