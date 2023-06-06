Alexa
Record bluefin catch at Taiwan's Xingang Harbor

70 bluefin tuna brought to fishing harbor in single day on the east coast of Taiwan

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/06 15:24
Taitung Xingang Harbor's record bluefin tuna catch. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung’s Xingang Fishing Harbor is reporting a bumper harvest of bluefin tuna, with more than 70 tuna caught in the eastern waters of Lanyu Island, setting a single day record in the history of the fishing port, per CNA.

Among the lucky fishermen was boat captain Cheng Cheng-ai (鄭正愛) who brought 24 tuna aboard his single boat. He was quite happy with the catch, noting that the peak season for catching bluefin tuna began in February. Cheng is a fisherman from Chenggong Township.

In an interview with local media, he said that after Typhoon Mawar passed, he went out with four fishermen, working for almost 24 hours to catch 24 bluefin tuna.

A Taiwan fishing boat hauls in 24 bluefin tuna. (CNA photo)

The harbor is only able to process a limited amount of tuna per day; today it managed just 30 fish, with the selling price falling due to increased quantity. At the start of the bluefin season, prices were around NT$1,000 (US$32) per kilogram, though now they have dropped to NT$300 per kilogram.

Typically, the bluefin fishing season should have ended by now, though a number of fishermen say that the catch has been increasing, potentially due to the passage of Typhoon Mawar.
