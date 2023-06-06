Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard cries when leaving Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Dwight Howard was seen crying as he departed from Taiwan late on May 30 after playing for a season in Taiwan's T1 League.

At 8:45 p.m. that evening, Howard arrived at Terminal 2 of the Taoyuan Airport to board China Airlines Flight C18 for Los Angeles, which took off at 11:55 p.m., reported SET News. Nearly a hundred fans crowded to greet Howard as he arrived at the airport in a van and he could not help but shed some tears, but brightened up somewhat when he started interacting with fans.



(CNA photo)

While wiping away tears, Howard brought several pairs of sneakers which he signed for fans on the spot. His entourage also handed small basketballs to the children and it was not until 9:30 p.m. that fans had left the scene, reported CNA.

When Howard was interviewed by the media, he initially was unable to speak as he was overcome with emotion. After, fans cheered him by shouting "jia you!" he was able to gather himself and said that he loves Taiwan very much and expressed his thanks to Taiwanese fans.



(CNA photo)

He said that there were many surprises during his stay and he would never forget Taiwan. When asked whether he would return next season, he said that it was a good question and he does not know yet.

The 37-year-old Howard came to the Taoyuan Leopards at the end of November last year, and set off a "Magic Beast mania" in Taiwan, as his nickname from his years with the Orlando Magic in Mandarin is "Magic Beast" (魔獸). In the end, he played 20 games, averaging 34.23 minutes of playing time, scoring 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and five assists.



(CNA photo)

He also won the award of the best foreign player of the year. Although the Leopards missed the playoffs early, he still stayed in Taiwan through the end of the season, attended public welfare activities, participated in TV programs, and made appearances at stadiums to interact with the fans.