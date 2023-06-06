Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard cries when leaving Taiwan

Howard said that he loves Taiwan very much, expressed his thanks to Taiwanese fans

  1780
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/06 14:57
Dwight Howerd cries as he prepares to board flight back to U.S. on May 30. 

Dwight Howerd cries as he prepares to board flight back to U.S. on May 30.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Dwight Howard was seen crying as he departed from Taiwan late on May 30 after playing for a season in Taiwan's T1 League.

At 8:45 p.m. that evening, Howard arrived at Terminal 2 of the Taoyuan Airport to board China Airlines Flight C18 for Los Angeles, which took off at 11:55 p.m., reported SET News. Nearly a hundred fans crowded to greet Howard as he arrived at the airport in a van and he could not help but shed some tears, but brightened up somewhat when he started interacting with fans.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard cries when leaving Taiwan
(CNA photo)

While wiping away tears, Howard brought several pairs of sneakers which he signed for fans on the spot. His entourage also handed small basketballs to the children and it was not until 9:30 p.m. that fans had left the scene, reported CNA.

When Howard was interviewed by the media, he initially was unable to speak as he was overcome with emotion. After, fans cheered him by shouting "jia you!" he was able to gather himself and said that he loves Taiwan very much and expressed his thanks to Taiwanese fans.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard cries when leaving Taiwan
(CNA photo)

He said that there were many surprises during his stay and he would never forget Taiwan. When asked whether he would return next season, he said that it was a good question and he does not know yet.

The 37-year-old Howard came to the Taoyuan Leopards at the end of November last year, and set off a "Magic Beast mania" in Taiwan, as his nickname from his years with the Orlando Magic in Mandarin is "Magic Beast" (魔獸). In the end, he played 20 games, averaging 34.23 minutes of playing time, scoring 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and five assists.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard cries when leaving Taiwan
(CNA photo)

He also won the award of the best foreign player of the year. Although the Leopards missed the playoffs early, he still stayed in Taiwan through the end of the season, attended public welfare activities, participated in TV programs, and made appearances at stadiums to interact with the fans.
Dwight Howard

RELATED ARTICLES

Dwight Howard departs Taiwan after T1 season, return uncertain
Dwight Howard departs Taiwan after T1 season, return uncertain
2023/05/31 11:27
Dwight Howard angers Chinese netizens after calling Taiwan a country
Dwight Howard angers Chinese netizens after calling Taiwan a country
2023/05/12 19:51
Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
2023/05/11 18:10
Armin van Buuren shares work tips at Ultra Taiwan
Armin van Buuren shares work tips at Ultra Taiwan
2023/04/17 12:34
Taiwan TikToker rushes court at Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lin games
Taiwan TikToker rushes court at Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lin games
2023/03/20 17:59