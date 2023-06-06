Renovated food court at Taipei Songshan Terminal 2 opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many businesses are betting on a boost in outbound tourism with the recent lifting of COVID travel restrictions.

Uni-President took the initiative to remodel and improve the food court at Taipei Songshan Airport Terminal 2. The new dining area opens on Tuesday (June 6) and will include 11 well-known food brands along with interactive art installations and even a specialty themed coffee mug produced in conjunction with Starbucks, per UDN. Uni-President said that the total number of visitors to shopping areas associated with Taipei Songshan Airport has increased by 30% compared with the same period last year, and the company’s latest renovation is expected to drive a 70% increase in business.

The food court is managed by Uni-President, which operates 56 shopping areas across seven different categories: transportation, sightseeing spots, colleges and universities, medical institutions, technology factories, international airports, and commercial buildings. Among the many categories of shopping areas the company manages and operates, those associated with transportation have seen the largest potential for growth after the easing of the COVID restrictions.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration said a limited number of "safe journey" luggage tags will be given to those who spend more than NT$299 (US$9.75) on a single transaction at the food court during the first two days of opening (June 6–7).