19 consumers win NT$10 million in Taiwan's March-April receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 19 receipts contained the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$325,000) Special Prize in the March-April draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery, while 17 receipts had the winning digits for the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 20783987. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 04135859.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94899145, 71143793, and 41055355. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Thus far, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart have announced a total of six Special Prize winners and five Grand Prize winners. Two 7-Eleven customers took the Special Prize this time around.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most bought bread and a drink for NT$62 at the Xinyi Township Store in Nantou County's Xinyi Township. Another customer spent NT$114 on fresh food and a drink at the Lunzhong Store in Yunlin County's Lunbei Township.

As for Grand Prize winners, 7-Eleven reported three. The consumer who spent the least and won the most bought donuts for NT$39 at the Huahui Store in Kaohsing City's Yanchao District. Another consumer bought City Cafe coffee for NT$110 at the Guanyuan Store in Hsinchu City's East District, while a third winner purchased fresh food for NT$49 at the Qianyi Store in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

FamilyMart has reported two winners of the Special Prize who purchased products at the Gaoshu Farmers Association Store in Pingtung County's Gaoshu Township and the Luye Ruifeng Store in Taitung County's Luye Township. The winner who spent the least made a purchase of NT$84.

FamilyMart also reported one winning receipt for the Grand Prize. The lucky winner only spent NT$54 buying scallion bread and soft fresh milk toast at the Huyue Store in New Taipei City's Tucheng District.

In addition, Hi-Life reported one winning receipt for the Special Prize. The lucky winner spent NT$46 on a bottle of soy milk and two tea eggs at the Hengchun Daguang Store in Pingtung County's Hengchun Township.

Hi-Life also announced two Grand Prize winners. One spent NT$20 on a slice of bread at the Tianan Nanyuan Store in Tainan City's North District.

PX Mart stated that it had issued one receipt that had the winning numbers for the Special Prize. The fortuitous customer spent NT$239 on daily necessities at the Nantou Shuili Store in Nantou County's Shuili Township.