Oasys Announces Inaugural Blockchain Gaming Hackathon in Tokyo, Backed by Japanese Industry Titans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 June 2023 - Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced the launch of its inaugural hackathon as part of Japan Blockchain Week. The hackathon, supported by a total prize pool worth $65,000 USD, encourages global developers to contribute innovative ideas to the rapidly burgeoning blockchain gaming industry. Application submissions are currently open via the official website (https://oasys.framer.website/). Esteemed sponsors of the event include prominent Japanese industry leaders such as LLC DMM.com / DM2C Studio, KDDI Corporation, and SoftBank Corp.





Japan is rapidly evolving into an influential hub within the global blockchain gaming ecosystem. Supported by a potent combination of cultural compatibility, a robust talent pool of game developers, and progressive governmental policies, Japan's Web3 market outpaces the global average. A unique blend of gaming content and intellectual property-based businesses signifies a marked shift towards blockchain gaming, a transformative period in Japan's gaming history. Set against this backdrop, the Oasys hackathon serves as a pivotal platform to fuel this momentum, amplifying Japan's role in the blockchain gaming revolution.



Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: "Our hackathon is a symbol of the innovation that is integral to the Oasys ecosystem. We are always exploring novel ways to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming, and this event allows us to connect with brilliant minds worldwide who share our vision. We hope that this initiative will foster breakthroughs that benefit not just our platform, but the entire blockchain gaming industry."



Presently, Oasys supports five "Verses" (Layer2) and about 20 games. As part of its efforts to expand its ecosystem, Oasys is launching this hackathon. In addition to the main prize of $65,000 USD, there are additional awards from each sponsor. Oasys warmly invites developers worldwide to participate in this landmark event.



Hackathon Schedule:



Entry starts: June 6, 2023

Oasys Hack-jam Study-Session (Online): June 14, 2023

Kickoff Event (Offline): June 23, 2023, 18:00-22:00 JST

Entry deadline: July 12, 2023, 23:59 JST

Finalist announcement: July 17, 2023

Demo Day: July 23, 2023, 14:00-21:00 JST

Total: $50,000 (Distributed in USDT or USDC)

First Prize (1 Project): $20,000

Excellence Award (4 Projects): $7,500

Note: A portion of the prize money will be distributed upon winning, with the remainder to be awarded when the winning project is released as a playable game on Oasys.

'AI × Blockchain' by CryptoGames — Prize: 3,000 USDT (or OAS token equivalent to 3,000 USD) 'Volume Activation Games' by double jump.tokyo — Prize: 3,000 USDT (or OAS token equivalent to 3,000 USD) 'Applications using Loot on the MCH Verse' by MCH — Prize: 3,000 USDC 'Products using Oasys blockchain' by SoftBank — Prize: 3,000 USD To be announced (TBA) by DMM.com / DM2C Studio — Prize: 3,000 USD

As the official launch of the Oasys Hackathon approaches, Oasys eagerly anticipates the visionary projects that participants will bring forth. The event is poised to significantly catalyse the growth and global impact of the blockchain gaming ecosystem, promoting thrilling new pathways for the entire gaming industry. Backed by these industry-leading corporations and the vibrant community, Oasys stands ready to shape the future of blockchain gaming collectively.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 25 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



