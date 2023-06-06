Teenager swept out to sea in central Taiwan found dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a 17-year-old boy who was swept away by a wave while swimming with friends on a beach in Taichung City over the weekend was found on Monday (June 5).

On Saturday afternoon (June 3), a high school student surnamed Wang (王) went swimming with two friends, surnamed Tung (董) and Wu (吳), at Da'an Coastal Tourist Center. They went wading at a nearby beach, but when the water reached their chests, they were suddenly swept out to sea by a strong wave.

Tung and Wu were able to make their way back to shore, but they were unable to find Wang. The Taichung City Fire Department received notification that a swimmer was missing at 4:08 p.m. and dispatched rescue vehicles and personnel to the scene to begin search and rescue efforts.

Helicopters and ships from the National Airborne Service Corps and Coast Guard were deployed to conduct the search by both air and sea. However, by nightfall, there was still no trace of Wang, and the search and rescue operations were suspended.

On Sunday morning (June 4), search and rescue operations resumed, but there was still no sign of Wang. At 5:20 a.m. on Monday morning, a passerby discovered the body of a young male on the beach about 700 meters away from where Wang was reportedly swept out to sea.

The Dajia Precinct of the Taichung City Police Department confirmed to CNA that the body was Wang's. He was reportedly a student at Chiao Tai High School and was taking a break from school as he prepared to retake exams.