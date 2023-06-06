Legislative speaker lauds Taiwan-Australia partnership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan hopes to deepen cooperation with Australia in order to promote regional prosperity and stability, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said during a meeting with members of the South Australia parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group on Monday (June 5).

Whether as a security partner in AUKUS, the Quad, or in the Five Eyes alliance, Australia plays a significant role, You said, CNA reported. Taiwan’s partnership with Australia is increasingly important as the international situation has become more volatile, he added.

You pointed out that China's influence has extended to many countries in the South China Sea and the South Pacific, revealing the Chinese Communist Party as an expansionist and oppressive authoritarian regime that threatens peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, he expressed hope for close cooperation between Taiwan and Australia to promote regional prosperity and stability.

You thanked the visiting South Australia parliament delegation for their consistent support of Taiwan's participation in international activities. Member of Parliament in South Australia Tung Ngo said their visit is aimed at promoting exchanges with Taiwan's government, industry, and academia, and attracting Taiwanese businesses to invest in South Australia.

Australia's support for Taiwan is bipartisan, Ngo said. He would convey You’s gratitude to the Australian government upon return, he said.

Ngo said that though this was the first visit to Taiwan for the other delegation members, they were greatly impressed. According to him, they have already become staunch supporters of Taiwan.

The group extended an invitation to You to visit South Australia in the future to promote bilateral trade and investment. The South Australia parliament delegation includes Ngo and fellow senators Laura Henderson, Frank Pangallo, Heidi Girolamo, Reggie Martin, and Benjamin Hood.

Australia has been vocal in emphasizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in recent years. In April, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a war over Taiwan would clearly be “catastrophic for all," and that “the status quo is the best way forward to maintain peace.”