SKP To Expand Their Sustainable Food Packaging & Cutlery Range

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 June 2023 - Seow Khim Polythelene Co Pte Ltd (SKP), Singapore's largest and leading supplier of disposable food packaging, has announced its intentional step to meet and serve the growing B2B and B2C need for food packaging through the manufacturing of its eco-friendly food packaging range.



As part of their sustainable food packaging endeavour, SKP has not only converted their facilities to using solar energy, but has also begun manufacturing their in-house biodegradable food packaging and cutlery range called EcoVue. Using the latest green technology, BioTransformation, EcoVue contains biodegradable plastic cutlery, biodegradable plastic plates, biodegradable disposable cups, and biodegradable containers that are made with 100% biodegradable plastic. EcoVue plastic decomposes completely at a much faster rate than traditional plastic without leaving any plastic waste behind, breaking it down into organic matter, such as natural gases, biomass, and water, which are then absorbed back into the environment. SKP will also be making changes to their visual merchandising at their respective retail outlets, which includes building an eco-wall or area that will showcase every sustainable product. Additionally, they have announced plans to train their retail staff, updating them with eco-friendly-related resources and knowledge.



Currently, at SKP, they have been offering popular sustainable food products, such as bamboo and wooden cutleries, kraft food packaging, as well as paper plates and cups. With their new EcoVue range, they hope to move towards a more product-innovating direction, further expanding and diversifying their eco-friendly product range and leading the industry with innovative food packaging and utensil designs and solutions.



Sustainability is and has been at the forefront for both F&B consumers and businesses for many years. Even in 2023, it will continue to be a priority for industry innovations and trends. Along with ongoing experimentation, development, and breakthroughs in material science related to the food packaging industry, SKP believes in adapting, evolving, and keeping up-to-date with growing and changing consumer needs and are always looking to invest and lead the industry in testing new materials and solutions.



With more than 40 retail outlets all over the country, SKP is Singapore's largest and leading one-stop supplier for sustainable and innovative party and packaging needs. Besides food packaging and cutlery options, they also provide kitchenware, toys, stationery, 3D printing services, as well as craft workshops.



For more information on SKP and their range of sustainable food packaging and cutlery range, as well as other products and services they offer, do visit https://www.skp.com.sg/ to find out more.



Hashtag: #SeowKhimPolythelene #SKP



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.