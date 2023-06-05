漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
A 93-year-old granfluencer
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2023/06/05 13:48
Tweet
Updated : 2023-06-06 06:09 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Beef noodle restaurant explosion in Taiwan's Miaoli City
Chinese ship causes near collision with US navy vessel in Taiwan Strait
Teenager swept out to sea by strong waves in central Taiwan
US, Canadian Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait during Shangri-La talks
Taiwanese buy personalized signatures on Ukrainian artillery shells
Taipei noodle shop in hot water after worker caught wringing dirty rag into vat
One missing after rafting accident in New Taipei's Wulai
How to apply for Taiwan's NT$5,000 prize for foreign tourists
Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for March, April
Taiwan fisherman catches huge dusky shark attacking fish farm in Penghu