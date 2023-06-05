Agrigenomics Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Eurofins Scientific Se, LGS Limited.

Global Agrigenomics Market is valued approximately USD 11.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Agrigenomics is the study of the genetic make-up of crops and animals that affect the product. The use of genomics in agriculture helps to increase the sustainability and productivity of livestock production and crop production. The global Agrigenomics market is driven by technological advancements, rise in funds toward research in agrigenomics fuel the adoption of novel technologies. The market is primarily driven by Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Land. For instance, according to World bank, Farmland per capita is expected to decrease to 1800 m2 in 2030 from 2,200 m2 in 2005.

Different crop pests lead to the decline, causing 10-16 percent annual global crop losses. While new plant technologies are constantly being developed to combat pest attacks, they are also contributing to the production of new strains of pests that are difficult to destroy.

The number of fungal losses in major crops is sufficient to feed almost 9% of the world’s population. Agrigenomics is therefore the main policy embraced by farmers to meet the global demand for food. . Different crop pests contribute to the decline, causing annual global crop losses of 10-16 per cent. While the latest plant technologies are being developed continuously to combat pest attacks, they are also contributing to the development of new and difficult-to-kill pest strains. The number of fungal losses in major crops is sufficient to feed almost 9% of the world’s population. Agrigenomics is thus the main policy farmers have embraced for meeting global food demand. However, low adoption of automated instruments, highly consolidated equipment industry reduces innovative research approach in agrigenomics Labs would restraint the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Agrigenomics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Technological Advancements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Rise in Funds Toward Research in Agrigenomics Fuel the Adoption of Novel Technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agrigenomics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eurofins Scientific Se

Agilent Technologies’ Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc.

LGS Limited.

Illumina’ Inc.

Zoetis’ Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Galseq Srl Via Italia

Agrigenomics’ Inc.

Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sequencer:

Sanger sequencer

Illumina HiSeq

PacBio sequencer

SOLiD sequencer

Others (Roche GS FLX, Ion Torrent, Oxford Nanopore, and Danaher GeXP)

By Application:

Crops

Livestock

By Objective:

DNA extraction and purification

DNA/RNA sequencing

Genotyping

Gene expression profiling

Marker-assisted selection

GMO/Trait purity

Other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

