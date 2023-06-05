Manufactured soils Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Casella Organics, Inc., Tim O’hare Associates LLP

Global Manufactured soils market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Manufactured soil refers to the composition of various soils, components of soil and other soil-like materials used in horticulture for different purposes and other uses such as site restoration.

The primary objective of the manufactured soil is to alter soil properties according to requirements. The market is driven Growing Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market, Growing Demand for Organic Farming Practices, Controlled Agriculture: Manufactured Soil Mixes in Greenhouses, Growing Market for Horticulture. The market is primarily driven by organic farming. For instance, according to Statista, between 2000 and 2018, global sales of organic food grew.

Organic food revenues amounted to 95 billion U.S. dollars in 2018, up from about 18 billion dollars in 2000. However, Lack of Awareness of Manufactured Soil Products, Low Adoption Rate impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Manufactured soils market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Growing Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing Demand for Organic Farming Practices, Controlled Agriculture: Manufactured Soil Mixes in Greenhouses, Growing Market for Horticulture would create lucrative growth prospects for the Manufactured soils market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Scotts Miracle-GRO Company

Boxley Materials Company, Inc.

Casella Organics, Inc.

Resource Management, Inc. (RMI)

Tim O’hare Associates LLP

Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply

Z B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

Jiffy International as

Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited

London Rock Supplies Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Garden soil

Soil Mix

Manure & compost

Others (turf sand and organic soil improver)

By Application:

Cultivation

Lawns

Commercial developments

Sports fields

Green spaces

By Material input:

Soil

Compost

Sand

Coir fiber

Perlite

Vermiculite

Others (horticulture sand and peat moss)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

