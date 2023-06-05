Algaecides Market Size To See Booming Growth | BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company

Global Algaecides Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.52 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Algaecides are the biocides used to eliminate and kill the growth of algae. The Barley Straw covered in mesh bags can float in water gardens or fish ponds to control the growth of the algae. Algaecides are gaining market owing to its algal control property. As growing algae’s can affect the water as it produces toxins which is dangerous for freshwater and marine environments and for humans. Further, growth in aquaculture, agriculture and industrialization fuels the market growth. As per the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), in 2018, nearly 59.5 million people were engaged in fisheries and aquaculture across the globe with the total aquaculture production increasing. As per the Organization for Economic and Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the aquaculture production of Australia increased from 89 thousand tons in 2017 to 96 thousand tons in 2018.

While, the production in China increased from 64 million tons to 66 million tons in the same period. Also, increasing demand for these algaecides during the treatment of surface water further catalyzes the market growth. Further, the gaining importance of environmental degradation and extensive pollution owing to industrial activities fosters the market growth. However, implementation of stringent norms regarding the use of algaecides impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Algaecides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong emphasis on controlling environmental pollution in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Algaecides market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Nufarm Limited

Lonza Group AG

UPL Limited

SePRO Corporation

Waterco Limited

BioSafe Systems, LLC

Airmax, Inc

Oreq Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Copper Sulfate

Chelated Copper

Quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC)

Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide

Others

By Application:

Surface Water Treatment

Aquaculture

Sports & Recreational Centers

Agriculture

By Form:

Granular crystal

Liquid

Pellet

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

