Sunflower Meal Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Optimusagro Holding Ltd., VIOIL Holding S.A

Global Sunflower Meal Market is valued approximately at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.05 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sunflower meal has been the by-product of the extraction of sunflower seed oil. Sunflower meal is high in fiber content and in protein content, which is used as a feed ingredient. Due to the high protein and fiber content of the sunflower meal, it is one of the five most popularly used foods for animal feed. Growing Livestock and animal Feed Industry is driving the market for sunflower meal. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that food demand will increase by 60 percent by 2050, and that animal protein production is expected to increase by around 1.7 percent per year between 2010 and 2050, with meat production projected to increase by almost 70 percent, aquaculture by 90 percent and milk by 55 percent. Economic feasibility and high conversion ratio offered by Sunflower meal will also help in driving the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The use of non-hulled sunflower meal is restricted for use in adult ruminant diets can be restraining factor for the market growth. Whereas, major livestock and feed producing regions in which consumers prefer oilseed meals for livestock than formulated feed for cost viability is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The global feed production reached 1.07 billion metric tons in 2017 from over 1.03 billion metric tons in 2016, this says quite a lot about the sunflower meal market growth scope.

The regional analysis of global Sunflower Meal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The rising imports of sunflower meal in Vietnam as well as India can be due to the increased demand for substitute, inexpensive, protein-rich feed sources. Rise in livestock production is estimated to contribute a market for better feed, because customers are especially concerned about quality meat. Due to rising demand for meat and meat products, in particular pork, the Chinese animal feed market is growing rapidly. The country’s animal feed world has experienced increasing consolidation during the last decade.

Major market player included in this report are:

Optimusagro Holding Ltd.

Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant LLC

Aston

VIOIL Holding S.A

Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Allseeds

Wilmar International Ltd

SVMA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Pellets

Cakes

Ground up Powder

by End Use

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

by Source

Decorticated sunflower seeds

Whole sunflower seeds

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

