Trading Open-End Index Fund Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Top Players, Revenue and Forecast 2031

Trading Open-End Index Fund Market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trading Open-End Index Fund Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2023-2031.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February . The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The conflict has an impact on the information and communications technology (ICT) market. ICT has been impacted specifically by the economic sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the US, the EU, and other nations. Asia Pacific is home to a diverse collection of nations. As net importers of energy and commodities, nations like Singapore, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Taiwan are suffering the most from rising import inflation owing to the local currency’s depreciation. While Australia and Indonesia, which export goods like coal, oil, and gas, have profited from the current circumstance.

Governmental organizations are boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. Global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169. 32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3. Since 2009, Brunei has increased by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Trading Open-End Index Fund will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Trading Open-End Index Fund market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Trading Open-End Index Fund market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Trading Open-End Index Fund market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type:

Stock ETF

Fixed Income ETF

Real Estate ETF

Commodity ETF

Currency ETF

Professional ETF

Segmentation by application:

Institutional Investment

Individual Investor

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd

Nikko Asset Management

Daiwa Asset Management

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

iShares – BlackRock

Samsung Asset Management

State Street

Fortune SG Fund Management

China Asset Management

Yuanta

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

