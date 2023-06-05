E-passport Market Thrives with Exemplary Growth | Gemalto, HID Global, IAI Industrial Systems

The E-passport Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global E-passport Market is estimated to reach US$ 80 Bn by the end of 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 22% over the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis of the E-passport Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

Gemalto

HID Global

IAI Industrial Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

Cognitec Systems

Dermalog

Access IS

Cryptovision

Dealer Management System

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Component, Chip, Cryptography Type, and Region. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Browse the Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/e-passport-market

Segmentation Outline

By Component:

Embedded Systems Chips Tags Others

Services

By Chip:

<80 KB

80-180 KB

>180 KB

By Cryptography Type:

3DES

AES up to 256 bits

Elliptic curve up to 521bits

RSA up to 3072 bits

Others

Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of the Middle East & Africa



