Household Insecticides Market Size Growth Insights and Strategies

Global household insecticides market to generate a revenue of US$ 20,976.7 Million by 2031 from US$ 12,693.6 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023–2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market.

Leading Companies

List of Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

FMC Global Specialty Solutions

Johnson & Son

Natural INSECTO Products, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holding

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Shogun Organics Ltd.

Terminix

Rentokil

Ecolab

Rollins, Inc.

Other Prominent players

Segmentation Overview

By Product Form

Foams and Sprays

Liquid Vaporizer

Plug-in Mats

Coils

Baits

Essential Oils

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Active Ingredients

Allethrin

Bifenthrin

Boric Acid

Cyfluthrin

Cypermethrin

Deltamethrin

Diatomaceous Earth

D-limonene

Esfenvalerate

ETOC

Fipronil

Metafluthrin

Permethrin

Pyrethrin

Resmethrin

Sumithrin

Tetramethrin

Tralomethrin

Transfluthrin

D trans allethrin/ Esbiothrin

Meperfluthrin

Dimefluthrin

Profluthrin

Empenthrin

Alpha cypermethrin

cyphenothrin

Heptafluthrin

Momfluorothrin

Others

By Application

Cockroaches

Ants

Files & Moths

Mosquitoes

Termites

Rodents

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores General Stores



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



