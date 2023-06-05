Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2023 Analysis Consumer Behavior and Preferences

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Water Treatment Chemicals Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/water-treatment-chemicals-market/QI037

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market to reach USD 66.66 billion by 2027. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 35.77 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Water treatment chemicals have been used to purify water and waste water, changing the chemical and physical qualities of liquid for industrial and municipal usage. The need for clean and usable freshwater has increased as a result of rising population and rapid commercialization in both emerging and developed markets, which is also driving the demand for water treatment chemicals. In November 2019, LANXESS invested around USD 1.65 million by 2023 to expand the operations of the company in the areas of water treatment products and other areas, as well as to enhance its resource base in India. Safety regulations, rigorous government restrictions, more industrial investment, growing use of chemically treated water, and expanding consumer awareness of the negative effects of contaminants are all driving up demand for water treatment chemicals around the world.

Increased usage of water treatment chemicals market in manufacturing sector effluents discharged is expected to raise regional market growth in Europe. Furthermore, during the review time, the administration’s strict regulation to limit water pollution is expected to favour water treatment chemicals businesses. The chemical production sector is driving the market for water treatment chemicals in North America. During the forecast period, the market in Asia-Pacific is developing at a remarkable rate, owing to rising population, which causes water pollution, increasing need for water treatment chemicals. Leading Asian countries, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia are undergoing an economic revolution, which has resulted in increased wastewater production, necessitating the use of more water treatment chemicals. Due to substantial exploration and production operations in the region, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America, are expected to develop strongly during the projection timeframe.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kemira OYJ

Baker Hughes

Lonza

The Dow Chemical Company

Snf Floeger

Suez S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Corrosion inhibitors

Scale inhibitors

Biocides & disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Chelating agents

Anti-foaming agents

Ph adjusters and stabilizers

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World