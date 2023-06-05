Smart Cities Market Unveiling the Secrets of Market Size Growth

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Global Smart Cities Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global Smart Cities Market is projected to have a major leap forward in revenue from US$ 1,25,325.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market.

The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

ABB Limited, Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and other prominent players.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

Following are the different segments of the Global Smart Cities Market: –

By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Voice Recognition Pattern Recognition Natural Language Processing Others

Big Data Analytics

Cellular Technology 5G Technology Others

Cloud Technology

Edge Computing

High-Performance Computing

Internet of Things (IoT) Satellite Network Cellular Network Radio Frequency Identification Near Field Communication Wi-Fi

Quantum Computing

Others

By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware Camera Sensors/Detectors Meters Vehicles Smart Robots Others

Software Cloud (IoT) Platform Public Private Data Management & Analytics Cyber Security Remote Monitoring

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Smart Transportation Parking Management Ticketing & Travel Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Management System Freight Information System Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities Energy management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Water Management Distribution Management Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance E-Governance Solutions Smart Public Safety Law Enforcement City Planning Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building Building Automation System Energy Management Systems Parking Management System Emergency Management System Other Smart Building System

Smart Citizen Service Smart Education Smart Healthcare Emergency Response System Video Surveillance System Assisted Living Solution Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility Electric Vehicle Charging Tunnel Management Tolling Management Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud

On-premise

By region Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

Africa Nairobi Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



