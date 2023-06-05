Usage-Based Insurance Market 2023 A Comprehensive Industry Overview

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

Global Usage-Based Insurance Market to reach USD 84.7 billion by 2027. Global Usage-Based Insurance Market is valued at approximately USD 15.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a type of policy in which the premium is directly proportional to the amount of time the vehicle is used. Because this sort of insurance is mostly offered in developed countries, most of the market’s top players are growing their operations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Furthermore, insurers use UBI programmes to connect people’s driving habits with the premiums they charge. The telematics device, which is a system put in vehicles, monitors the vehicle’s speed, time, and distance travelled, which is then sent to the insurance provider, which then charges insurance premiums appropriately. Telematics is quickly becoming a part of the automotive mainstream. Through usage-based insurance, car telematics helps improve driving behaviour, road safety, and align insurance premiums (UBI). The telematics market is expected to reach USD 750 billion by 2030, according to the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications).

The regional analysis of the global Usage-Based Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to expanding use of Mobility as a Service and boosting telematics and insurance company cooperation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to consumer awareness and major player of the market targeting developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Package Type:

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

By Technology:

OBD-II

Smartphone

Black Box

Embedded

Other technologies

By Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Vehicle Age:

New Vehicle

Old Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World