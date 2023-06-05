Corrugated Board Market Segmentation in 2023 Understanding Your Customers

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Corrugated Board Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Corrugated Board Market to reach USD 141.4 billion by 2027. Global Corrugated Board Market is valued approximately USD 91 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A corrugated fiberboard sheet is formed by sticking three sheets together, two sheets on the outside which are flat liners and the sheet in the middle which has a rippled shape, with a thick, starchy glue that is frequently used in the packaging industry. They are useful for shipping purposes because they can easily be printed on, are very strong and durable, and they can be widely recycled. Its multi-layered design offers a steady cushion that keeps products safe during transportation. Its lightweight, customizable design makes it one of the most cost-effective options available for packaging. Above mentioned advantages, coupled with the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing demand from e-commerce platforms, are driving the Corrugated Board market. The major usage of corrugated boards is in the shipping of products from e-commerce channel.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Corrugated Board Market. Due to eco-friendly practices followed by manufacturers as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing e-commerce industry. Rising disposable income and growing awareness for environment friendly practices will also boost growth in this region.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Paper
Georgia-Pacific
WestRock Company
Packaging Corporation of America
Stora Enso
Oji Holdings Corporation
Smurfit Kappa
Port Townsend Paper Company
Mondi
DS Smith
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Flute Type:
A-Flute
B-Flute
C-Flute
D-Flute
E-Flute
F-Flute
Others
By Board Style:
Single Face
Single Wall
Double Wall
Triple Wall
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
