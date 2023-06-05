Cocoa Market Growth Drivers in 2023 Opportunities for Startups

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Cocoa Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Cocoa Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027. Global Cocoa Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.24 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Cocoa beans are derived from the Theobroma cocoa plant. Cocoa is fully dried and fermented beans that are further processed before being utilized. The rising global demand for dark and premium chocolates is primarily driving cocoa industry growth. Dark and quality chocolates are becoming increasingly popular due to the numerous health advantages they provide, including reduced hypertension, a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, and chronic fatigue syndrome which is driving the market growth during the forecasted period. Cocoa is also a rich antioxidant source, fueling the cocoa market’s expansion.
The key regions for the geographical study of the global cocoa market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for premium quality chocolates and food products, increasing usage of cocoa in skin care and pharmaceutical industry and growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of cocoa. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and high demand and supply of cocoa based products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cocoa market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Mars Incorporated
The Hershey Company
Nestl?(C) S.A.
Cargill Incorporated
Puratos Group
C?(C)moi
Blommer Chocolate Company
Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
Carlyle Cocoa
United Cocoa Processor
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Process:
Natural
Dutch
By Product Type:
Cocoa Powder
Cocoa Butter
Cocoa Liquor
By Application:
Confectionery
Functional Food
Bakery Items
Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
