Dairy Nutrition Market Disruptions and Investment Opportunities in 2023

The most recent research study on the global “Dairy Nutrition Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Dairy proteins are extracted from skim milk using milk protein concentrations and membrane filtering. Dairy protein milk fractions are high in bound calcium and include casein and whey protein in the same proportions as milk. The rising popularity of functional foods and increased intake of dairy protein for muscle building in youths are two major reasons driving the growth of the dairy nutrition market. Extensive usage of milk-based components in hair and skin care cosmetics, as well as an increase in occurrences of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, malnutrition, and obesity, are projected to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of global Dairy Nutrition market is considered for the main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing dairy protein component usage by functional food, infant formula & clinical nutrition, dairy products, and personal care, as well as the presence of major dairy protein manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as a rise in the use of dairy protein components in nutritional supplements, bakery and confectionaries, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dairy Nutrition market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestle S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Proliant Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Arla Foods amba

Cargill Inc.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

APS BioGroup

Groupe Danone

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Prebiotics

Dairy Protein

Vitamins & Minerals

Colostrum

Nucleotides

By Application:

Functional Food

Infant Formula & Clinical

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Personal Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World