Energy Harvesting System Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Energy Harvesting System Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Energy Harvesting System Market to reach USD 0.76 billion by 2027. Global Energy Harvesting System Market is valued approximately at USD 0.43 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Geographically, Europe is dominating the market in terms of market shares due to favorable government policies. Furthermore, the European Commission is supporting the regional market growth by providing incentives and investing in EHS and storage unit R&D. however, North America is expected to register the fastest growth due to high saturation of vibration energy harvesting systems technology in industrial sectors including healthcare, security, consumer electronics, transportation, and others.

Major market player included in this report are:

EnOcean GmbH

Schneider Electric

MAHLE GmbH

Bionic Power Inc.

Voltree Power, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices Inc.

Powercast Corp.

STMicroelectronics

ABB Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Transducers

Power management integrated circuits (PMIC)

Secondary batteries

By Technology:

Light energy harvesting

Vibration energy harvesting

Radio frequency energy harvesting

Thermal energy harvesting

By Application:

Building and home automation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Security

By End use system:

Wireless switching system

Wireless HVAC system

Wireless sensing and telematics system

Tire pressure monitoring system

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World