Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027. Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems are a collection of software and hardware components that work together to ensure that clinical trial data is managed as efficiently as possible. These solutions facilitate faster data generated during the course of a clinical trial into an easy-to-store digital format that can be retrieved by a variety of users, resulting in improved accessibility and a reduction in cost of administrative and manual data regular maintenance in clinical trials. eTMF systems market is driven by rising government funding and grants to support clinical trials and rising adoption of eTMF systems in the upcoming years.
Geographically, North America held the largest share of the market. Increased government support for clinical research, a high number of clinical trials, and the presence of many big competitors in the US are all factors contributing to North America’s large market share. However, Asia Pacific also is expected to contribute to the global electronic trial master file market’s growth. The pharmaceutical industry’s advancements are responsible for this growth. India and China are two key Nations working to grow their pharmaceutical companies.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aurea Software
Veeva Systems
Wingspan Technology
Epharma solutions
Mastercontrol, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
TransPerfect, Translation company
SureClinical Inc
Phlexglobal Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Delivery Mode:
Cloud-based eTMF
On-premise eTMF
By Components:
Services
Software
By End user:
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Other end-users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
