Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027. Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems are a collection of software and hardware components that work together to ensure that clinical trial data is managed as efficiently as possible. These solutions facilitate faster data generated during the course of a clinical trial into an easy-to-store digital format that can be retrieved by a variety of users, resulting in improved accessibility and a reduction in cost of administrative and manual data regular maintenance in clinical trials. eTMF systems market is driven by rising government funding and grants to support clinical trials and rising adoption of eTMF systems in the upcoming years.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the market. Increased government support for clinical research, a high number of clinical trials, and the presence of many big competitors in the US are all factors contributing to North America’s large market share. However, Asia Pacific also is expected to contribute to the global electronic trial master file market’s growth. The pharmaceutical industry’s advancements are responsible for this growth. India and China are two key Nations working to grow their pharmaceutical companies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aurea Software

Veeva Systems

Wingspan Technology

Epharma solutions

Mastercontrol, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

TransPerfect, Translation company

SureClinical Inc

Phlexglobal Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery Mode:

Cloud-based eTMF

On-premise eTMF

By Components:

Services

Software

By End user:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other end-users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World