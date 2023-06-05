Cold Storage Market Unlocking the Secrets of Impressive Growth Key Insights for Business Leaders

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Cold Storage Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Cold storage Market to reach USD 260.07 billion by 2027. Global Cold storage Market is valued approximately USD 107.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cold storage is a storage storing goods in an environment below the outdoor temperature for preservation. Low-carbon design, environmental auditing, crafty construction of cold storage, and increasing IT spending in cold storage logistics are factors contributing to the growth of the market. For instance: as per the Statista in 2018, spending on cold chain logistics, transport and packaging in North America amounted to 3.7 billion U.S. dollars. However, high initial investment and lack of infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the expansion of food retail chains, will provide new opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.

The global Cold storage market is considered for the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to adoption of technological advancement, adoption of agricultural farming and presence of food warehousing facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising need of high yield of crop and need to preserve them for longer time create growth prospects for the Cold storage market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lineage Logistics

Americold Logistics, LLC

Al Rai Logistica K.S.C

Agro Merchants Group

Burris Logistics

Barloworld Limited

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Gulf Drug LLC

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Kloosterboer

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Construction Type:

Bulk storage

Production stores

Ports

By Application:

Fruits & vegetables

Dairy

Fish, meat & seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World