Bicycle Frames Market From Boom to Bust The Risks and Rewards of Investing in Impressive CAGR

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Bicycle Frames Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Bicycle frames Market to reach USD 32.84 billion by 2027. Global Bicycle frames Market is valued approximately USD 21.84 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Bicycle frames is a two-wheel system propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat. Growing trend of bicycling as a convenient form of exercise and increased awareness about its health benefits is driving the demand for bicycles. Increasing prevalence of obesity is also propelling the market forward as cycling is believed to help with weight loss. For instance, as per the IBEF, 22 million cycles were sold in 2018-19 and 18 million were sold in in 2019-20. Not just adult professionals but kids, too, are increasingly taking up cycling as an activity. However, people reluctancy to use it impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, government initiatives such as fit India moment will provide new opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.
The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are considered in the geographical study of the global Bicycle frames market. Europe is the leading significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to awareness among the people, health-conscious region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create profitable growth prospects for the Bicycle frames market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bosch
Siemens
Delphi Technologies
ABB
Honeywell
Softing
Horiba
SGS
Moog
Fluke
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Mountain Bicycle frames
Hybrid Bicycle frames
Road Bicycle frames
Others
By Material:
Aluminium
Steel
Carbon Fiber
Titanium
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
