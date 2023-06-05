Agricultural Fumigants Market The Future is Bright How Impressive CAGR Markets are Poised for Continued Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Agricultural Fumigants Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Agricultural Fumigants Market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027. Agricultural Fumigants Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Agricultural fumigants help in complete elimination of pest which if not treated can cause damage to the stored agricultural products. Hence the quality of commodities remains good and can be further exported or sold. In recent years the focus has been shifted on increasing the production of agricultural commodities which is propelling the market. Moreover, the sudden growth in insect population due to climate change and increasing concern on post-harvest losses are also helping to drive this market. For instance, a famous company UPL in January 2021 collaborated with TeleSense. The motive was to develop a monitoring solution which can tackle with various losses occurred in post-harvest commodity transport and storage such as extreme moisture, pests etc.

The regional analysis of the Agricultural Fumigants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the changing climatic conditions. Moreover, raising pest awareness among consumers and increasing demand of agriculture in the region is also the reason for growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intertek

BASF SE

Syngenta

ADAMA

ARKEMA

Nufarm

Solvay

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

SGS SA

UPL

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product Type:

Methyl bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam sodium

1,3-Dichloropropene

Other product types (propylene oxide, sulfuryl fluoride, carbon dioxide, and dazomet)

by Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types (alfalfa, turf grasses, flower seeds, clovers, and other forage & ornamental plant seeds)

by Pest control Method:

Vacuum chamber fumigation

Tarpaulin

Structural

Non-tarp fumigation by injection

Other pest control methods (hotspot fumigation, vehicle fumigation: railroad car, truck, or van, farm grain storage fumigation, and rodent burrow fumigation)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World