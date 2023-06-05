Taiwan sponsors inaugural Palau Belau Omal Marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said a major milestone was achieved through the joint sponsorship of a marathon held in Palau, Taiwan's diplomatic ally in the Pacific, on Sunday (June 4).

The event attracted around 600 international competitors, with a winning time of 03:08:04 in the men’s segment, achieved by Finn Lauri Raunio, while Liu Su-ya (劉素雅) finished first in the female category with a time of 03:35:03, per a MOFA press release.

The competition strengthens diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Palau, which began in 1999 with a delegation of Taiwan government officials making the overseas trip: MOFA Deputy Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), and Council of Indigenous People’s (CIP) Deputy Minister Qucung Qalavangan (谷縱‧喀勒芳安).

Palau hopes that bilateral cooperation and international sporting competitions will help revive the tourism industry, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic.



Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., makes remarks at the inaugural marathon. (MOFA photo)

In a speech delivered at the event, Surangel Whipps Jr. thanked Taiwan’s foreign delegation for making the event a success.

The MOFA Deputy Minister said interdepartmental cooperation among various Taiwan government agencies allowed the event to become a success. By assisting in marathon preparations, Taiwan has developed closer ties with Palau as both sides pursue a joint economic vision of greater prosperity in the Pacific region.

The marathon began with a simulation of a traditional Palauan conch-blowing ceremony. Many professional marathoners and athletes from countries that are diplomatic allies with Taiwan were in attendance.