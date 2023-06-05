Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Industry Trends Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market, which provides the latest data and insights into the market’s growth prospects and challenges. The report employs various tools, such as constraints and opportunity analysis, to evaluate the potential for new goods and services, helping businesses locate and forecast market opportunities.
Request of this Sample Report Here- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electronic-bill-presentment-payment-market
The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.
The Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is projected to grow by 109% in market valuation between 2022 and 2030, reaching a valuation of US$ 26,614.0 million by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The report discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and offers information on the state of the market, including kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. It describes the market’s most active companies in detail, including attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies in the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market include.
- ACI Worldwide Inc.,
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
- Communications Data Group, Inc.
- CSG Systems International, Inc.
- CyberSource Corporation
- ebpSource Limited (UK)
- Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.
- FIS
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
- Jopari Solutions, Inc.
- SIX Payment Services Ltd.
- Sorriso Technologies, Inc.
- Striata
- PayPal, Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- MasterCard
- Pagero AB
The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.
Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.
More Full Report Here- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/electronic-bill-presentment-payment-market
The segmentation overview of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market includes.
By EBPP Type
- Biller-Direct EBPP
- Consolidated EBPP
By Bill Type
- Phone Bills
- Electric Bill Payment
- Gas Bill Payment
- Other Expenses (DTH, Entertainment, etc.)
By Payment Channel
- Mobile apps and wallets
- Websites
- Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
- Kiosk
- Others
By Industry
- FMCG & F&B
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- HoReCa & QSRs
- Healthcare
- Apparel and Footwear
- Media & Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.
Access Sample Report Here- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electronic-bill-presentment-payment-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/
Singapore Interior Fit Out Furniture Market
Metal Sputtering Target Material Market
Laser Communication Market