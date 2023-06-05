Taiwan-US Monterey Talks scheduled for July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Monterey Talks between Taiwan and the U.S. will be held this July in Washington, D.C.

The Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) Department of Strategic Planning will participate in the discussions, CNA reported. Taiwan will send a delegation led by National Security Council officials and the MND's wartime regulations bureau chief Lee Shi-chiang (李世強).

Professor Wong Ming-hsien (翁明賢), director of Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, said the Monterey Talks in 2022 mainly focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, per CNA. However, this year, talks will likely focus on U.S. arms sales, cross-strait challenges, and the ways Indo-Pacific allies can respond to Taiwan Strait issues and potential non-traditional threats, such as gray zone and maritime conflicts posed by China's maritime militia, Wong said.

Wong pointed out that China’s People's Liberation Army aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, have been commissioned, and recent incidents between Chinese and U.S. and Canadian aircraft and navy vessels highlight the level of provocations. Beijing intends to gain advantageous tactical positions, becoming one step closer to controlling the first island chain and making the Taiwan Strait part of its territory, he said.

Institute for National Defense and Security Research Director Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said Taiwan and the U.S. have three key dialogue events each year, including the Monterey Talks, a 2+2 high-level meeting, and the U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference.

There is currently a US$19 billion (NT$584.5 billion) backlog of weapons Taiwan has already purchased from the U.S. On May 24, the U.S. delivered a batch of Stinger missiles and relevant equipment to Taiwan worth US$500 million.

The shipment was made possible by the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows weapons deliveries to be expedited to foreign countries and international organizations in response to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to the U.S. State Department.

Additionally, Taiwan will acquire the Link 22 secure radio system to bolster communications with the U.S. The system is intended to complement Link 16, which is in use by armed forces worldwide.